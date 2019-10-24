Formpipe: Interim Report, January - September 2019

Period July 1 - September 30, 2019

Net sales of SEK 92.4 m (SEK 95.6 m)

Software revenues of SEK 66.1 m (SEK 64.8 m)

Recurring revenues of SEK 61.4 m (SEK 56.3 m) which corresponds to 66 % (59 %) of net sales.

EBITDA SEK 24.3 m; 26.3 % (SEK 25.6 m; 26.8 %)

EBITDA-adj. SEK 14.5 m; 15.7 % (SEK 16.9 m; 17.7 %)

EBIT SEK 11.2 m; 12.1 % (SEK 13.9 m; 14.5 %)

Net profit SEK 8.3 m; 8.9 % (SEK 10.1 m; 10.6 %)

EPS before dilution SEK 0.16 (SEK 0.19)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 21.5 m (SEK 19.9 m)

Period January 1 - September 30, 2019

Net sales of SEK 290.7 m (SEK 296.9 m)

Software revenues of SEK 202.7 m (SEK 197.2 m)

Recurring revenues of SEK 181.4 m (SEK 163.2 m) which corresponds to 62 % (55 %) of net sales.

EBITDA SEK 72.3 m; 24.9 % (SEK 72.4 m; 24.4 %)

EBITDA-adj. SEK 44.5 m; 15.3 % (SEK 47.6 m; 16.0 %)

EBIT SEK 32.2 m; 11.1 % (SEK 37.1 m; 12.5 %)

Net profit SEK 23.0 m; 7.9 % (SEK 27.4 m; 9.2 %)

EPS before dilution SEK 0.43 (SEK 0.52)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 15.6 m (SEK 60.8 m)

For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

For the full report, see attached PDF.

___________________________________________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is inside information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 October 24, 2019.

Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company's software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands and USA. The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

