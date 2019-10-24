Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris: ETL) is currently investigating an incident on one of the two solar arrays on its EUTELSAT 5 West B satellite.

Eutelsat is working to assess the potential impact on the performance of the satellite and will communicate on it as quickly as possible.

For information purposes:

Revenues generated in FY 2018-19 by EUTELSAT 5 WEST A, which EUTELSAT 5 WEST B is due to replace, amounted to circa €30 million;

EUTELSAT 5 West B is fully insured against the eventuality of loss by a launch-plus-one-year insurance.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005989/en/

Contacts:

Jessica Whyte

Tel.: 33 1 53 98 37 91

jwhyte@eutelsat.com

Investors

Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Cédric Pugni

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

cpugni@eutelsat.com

Alexandre Enjalbert

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

aenjalbert@eutelsat.com