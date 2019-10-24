YellowDog and Quadbridge Announce Partnership to Bring Award-Winning Cloud Render Solution to Media & Entertainment Facilities in Canada and USA

BRISTOL, England, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YellowDog and Quadbridge today announced their partnership which will see YellowDog's multi-cloud platform for visual effects and animation studios available for resale throughout North America.

The combination of YellowDog's award-winning cloud render solution for visual effects, animation, and visualisation studios coupled with Quadbridge's expertise in IT management, means that studios can now benefit from direct consultation as well as unrivalled multi-cloud scale for their production speed.

Quadbridge is one of the fastest growing companies in Canada and has been on the Growth500 list for three years running. Based in Montreal, they provide clients with hardware and software solutions. Certified cloud experts, Quadbridge, will leverage their direct relationship with YellowDog to provide new and existing customers with a premium multi-cloud render solution custom-tailored to studios' unique infrastructures.

YellowDog currently works with over 2,000 studios in 45 countries worldwide in Media and Entertainment. Based in the UK, YellowDog's international customer base is expanding rapidly. The increasing globalisation of the visual effects market means that this partnership comes at a good time for both companies as global demand for computer generated content continues to soar.

Gareth Williams, CEO and Founder of YellowDog said:

"YellowDog's success lies with the strength of its partnerships. Quadbridge is in the midst of a very exciting period of growth - as are we. They are a perfect partner for us as we make a big impact in key media and entertainment communities in Canada and the USA. Quadbridge take pride in the development of truly strategic partnerships with their customers. That's exactly why customers love YellowDog too - we're passionate about working together with studios to define a secure, fixed price, multi-cloud solution that is suited to their needs."

Quadbridge agrees. "YellowDog is exactly the kind of company that we take pride in partnering with," said Nelson Pacheco, Quadbridge's Chief Business Development Officer, "and their expertise in facilitating rendering will be of great use to our clients who are always looking to optimize the use of their infrastructure and streamline their rendering processes."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016474/Quadbridge_YellowDog_Logo.jpg