Rakuten Marketing Named "Best Affiliate Network" at the 2019 International Performance Marketing Awards (IPMAs)

With a total of four award wins throughout the night, Rakuten Marketing's agile and innovative global network was on full display

SAN MATEO, California, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Marketing today announced that they have been named "Best Affiliate Network" at this year's International Performance Marketing Awards (IPMAs). The award cited Rakuten Marketing's strategic global focus and reach, along with double-digit growth in the U.K. and an accelerating international footprint as reasons why Rakuten Marketing is "one of the most sought-after marketing platforms around." The Rakuten Marketing team won a total of four awards at the ceremony, which took place at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London.

"We are extremely thrilled to be recognized by leading advertisers and publishers at the IPMAs this year," says Anthony Capano, International M.D. at Rakuten Marketing. "I'm personally proud of our amazing teams across the globe-and their commitment to bring the best solutions and expertise to our loyal partners across all regions around the world."

In addition to the coveted "Best Affiliate NetworkAward," Rakuten Marketing won the following awards:

"Best Performance Marketing Campaign, APAC"

"Best Retail Campaign"

"Best Team in Performance Marketing"

The "Best Affiliate Network" and "Best Team in Performance Marketing" Awards were voted for by the industry, making these two awards particularly prestigious.

The "Best Performance Marketing Campaign (APAC)" and "Best Retail Campaign Awards" were both won in partnership with AMEX Korea and MATCHESFASHION. The "Best Performance Marketing Campaign, APAC Award" cites the partnership as one of the "most promising performance marketing campaigns in the APAC region." Rakuten Marketing's intricate approach to cross-channel and publisher choice was also highlighted as a key factor for the win. Similarly, Rakuten Marketing's impressive global and cross-channel initiatives-driving sales in over 160 countries through influencer marketing, device focus, and social media strategies-impressed the judges for the "Best Retail Campaign" win.

"Celebrating these wins with our long-time partner MATCHESFASHION and our exclusive partner AMEX Korea is huge for us," says Capano. "Our success at the IPMAs is a direct reflection of our continual investment in our international business and our global clients, publishers and partners."

Rakuten Marketing's "Best Team in Performance Marketing" win is considered an important milestone for the company, with a commitment to service being at the core of its affiliate business.

"I'm so proud to work alongside what was voted as the best team in this industry," says Capano. "The entire team absolutely deserves this award, and it is a direct reflection of their hard work and passion to find advertisers and publishers their next customer."

About Rakuten Marketing

Rakuten Marketing industry leading solutions empower marketers to thrive in their evolved role and achieve the full potential of digital marketing, efficiently and effectively, with data-informed insights that create consistent, engaging and influential experiences across screens. Offering an integrated solution, along with unique insights and consultative partnerships, Rakuten Marketing delivers the tools that marketers need to increase efficiency, productivity and performance.

Rakuten Marketing is a division of Rakuten Inc. (4755:?TOKYO), one of the world's leading Internet service companies. The company is headquartered in?San Mateo, California, with offices in?Australia,?Singapore, Brazil,?Japan, France, Germany, the?United Kingdom and throughout?the United States. Follow us on?Twitter?or learn more at?https://rakutenmarketing.com.