Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7Y ISIN: CA89901P1071 Ticker-Symbol: TUC 
Stuttgart
24.10.19
10:05 Uhr
0,418 Euro
-0,030
-6,70 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TUDOR GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUDOR GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,426
0,464
10:02
0,430
0,450
10:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TUDOR GOLD
TUDOR GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TUDOR GOLD CORP0,418-6,70 %