A study has estimated the cost of PV project soiling may increase from €3-5 billion last year to €4-7 billion by 2023 due to more extensive deployment in high insolation and soiling-affected regions, such as China and India. The authors of the paper outlined the potential of soiling mitigation technologies while stressing more R&D is needed to reduce costs and for the adoption of such measures on a larger scale.Although several mitigation approaches are available, the PV industry's soiling problem is far from being solved, particularly in in high-insolation arid and semi-arid climates, according ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...