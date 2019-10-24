Italy: Green Business in North Africa and the Middle East at Ecomondo

RIMINI, Italy, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown has begun for Ecomondo 2019, the Euro Mediterranean area's number one green and circular economy show that runs alongside Key Energy, the renewable energy show. Over 500 buyerson their way to Italy for Ecomondo registered on the platform to fix their business appointments in their agendas with a net growth of those from the Middle East and North Africa, Eastern and Northern Europe, the Balkans, Asia, North America, Australia and Latin America as well as attendances from Turkey, India, Pakistan, South East Asia and China.

Organized by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) in Italy, at Rimini Expo Centre, from 5th to 8thNovember 2019, Ecomondo is the reference point for international markets. And indeed, the programme promises an extraordinary line-up of world events which will spotlight the business needs and opportunities of the main markets of reference.

Taking place for the first time at Ecomondo will be the Business Forum Italy - Egypt "Water, Energy, Waste, Mobility," organized by Ecomondo's Technical Scientific Committee in partnership with the Italian Embassy in Cairo, the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Egypt. An important event, scheduled for the opening day of the show - which follows the first leg of the Italy-Egypt meeting organized in Cairo last year - with the participation of Tamer Mostafa, Chief of Cabinet of the Minister of the Environment, and an Egyptian delegation of authoritative speakers. The forum will highlight the Egyptian government's investments for the next 5 years in the field of environmental infrastructure, renewable energies, industrial and organic waste management for agro-food purposes, and in the water, transport and mobility sector. The work will be opened by Professor Fabio Fava, President of Ecomondo's Scientific Committee, and Ambassador Enrico Granara, Deputy General Manager Political Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

85 traders from Tunisia, more precisely from Actogen (Association Tunisien des Conseils et Orientation Gerographique Numerique) who, together with the North African experts, will be joined by others from Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Benin, Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Guinea, Morocco, Togo, Palestine and Libya. Also attending, experts and associations from a large number of municipalities adhering to the Reseau Megara des Villes Durable network of sustainable cities.

Furthermore, visiting Ecomondo' s Global Water Expo section will be a delegation of about 30 managers from large water supply system and infrastructure companies located in the economic area of the Yangtze River Delta in China. 34 agreements sealed with international associations that mainly come from countries on the Mediterranean. Others will be arriving from Finland, Chile, Brazil, Romania and Poland.

Thanks to the precious contribution of ITA - Italian Trade Agency and support from the Ministry for the Environment and the Emilia Romagna Region, the show is now an international business milestone for green technologies and for the main stakeholders, associations and international enterprises.

https://en.ecomondo.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016267/Ecomondo_Logo.jpg

Italian Exhibition Group Press Contacts:

Press Office Manager:

Marco Forcellini

marco.forcellini@iegexpo.it

International Press Office Coordinator:

Silvia Giorgi

silvia.giorgi@iegexpo.it

P. +39-0541-744814