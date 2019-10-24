XLMedia PLC's Casino.se Shortlisted for EGR and SBC Casino Affiliate of the Year

Shortlisting for two of industry's top award ceremonies shows company's commitment to player and market growth in Scandinavia.

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XLMedia, a leading digital performance publishing group, is delighted to announce it has been shortlisted in the Best Casino Affiliate category, at two industry leading upcoming awards ceremonies, the EGR and SBC awards.

These nominations demonstrate further recognition of XLMedia's commitment to setting high standards, engaging and serving players with valuable content, and continued growth and innovation in the market.

Stuart Simms, Group CEO, commented:

"With such a strong showing among this year's entries, we are honoured to be nominated and want to thank everyone who contributed to the success of Casino.se. Our excellent team of marketing experts, business analysts and product development are constantly working to maintain our standing as the industry leader that delivers unique, engaging websites powered by industry experience, investment in innovative technology and unique data."

Winners of the EGR Awards will be announced in October 2019, with the SBC award winner announcements expected to be made in December 2019.

About XLMedia PLC:

XLMedia PLC is a leading global digital publishing group that operates significant publishing assets across a wide variety of industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting and personal finance. The group has over 2,000 owned and operated digital assets.

XLMedia leverages its proprietary technology systems, investment in data and artificial intelligence and marketing capabilities to deliver highly valuable, engaging, timely and relevant content to hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide, who are looking to make informed decisions when searching for services or products to purchase.

The company adopts a performance marketing model, seeking to capitalise on its industry know-how and advanced capabilities to drive high-value customers to global business and maximize return on its assets.

XLMedia is listed on London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker XLM. For more information, please visit www.xlmedia.com.