Christmas Flair in Front of Vienna's City Hall

With its 600-year-old tradition, the oldest and most famous Viennese Christmas Market creates a beautiful Christmas dream for young and old

VIENNA, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vienna (OTS) Culinary delicacies at the market, children baking biscuits, making Christmas presents and the Christmas magic of the brightly decorated City Hall Park. From 15th November until 26th December, the Viennese Christmas Market and Vienna Christmas Dream invite you to spend some cozy hours here. The smell of roasted chestnuts and almonds, the national and international choirs and trumpeters as well as the exhibition of nativity scenes create a festive flair. Sometimes one might even spot the "Christkindl".

Whether people are looking for the lively charm of a Christmas market, a miscellaneous children's program, ice skating in City Hall Park or other cultural highlights - the traditional Viennese Christmas Market offers the right pastime for everyone. Here, Christmas time becomes special for the entire family. Especially children can have a wonderful time in the Volkshalle in the city hall when baking biscuits and decorating Christmas presents. Here they can also meet the "Christkindl" telling Christmas stories, talking to the little ones and accepting their wish lists. People up for some more Christmas fun can ride the reindeer train, ferris wheel and historic carousel in City Hall Park. The traditional "Christkindlmarkt" is the perfect place to get small presents for loved ones.

The Viennese Christmas Market and Vienna Christmas Dream are open at Vienna city hall from 15th November until 26th December 2019.

Further information: www.christkindlmarkt.at

