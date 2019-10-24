ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTime Media and Stetson Mansion Launch Primetime TV Campaign to 20 million Households Spanning 94 Markets over 27 States Promoting The Mansions Christmas Spectacular

KENMORE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com is launching a primetime television campaign for The Stetson Mansion to 20 million Households Spanning 94 Markets over 27 States Promoting the Mansions Christmas Spectacular. The TV campaign is scheduled to begin airing the first week of November 2019.

The special TV spot can be seen now at www.reeltime.com or on TV screens in your home.

The Stetson Mansion www.stetsonmansion.com is first luxury home and the grandest home ever built in Florida during the 19th century! Built in 1886 by famed hat maker and philanthropist John B. Stetson. His winter retreat was the only richly detailed "Gilded Age" estate built in Florida. Listed as one of the top 5 things to do in Florida by Trip advisor, it has been restored and updated in a timeless fashion and is now available to be toured and utilized for events to a limited number of the public.

The Breathtaking Christmas Spectacular at the mansion is among the most special and surreal experiences in the nation. You can step back 130 years and still be home for dinner. Tours operate three times daily through January 15th. Space is limited and advanced reservations are required.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Utilizing RelTime Media's industry shifting ability to get mainstream media available to its clients, many more people will become aware of and be able to experience The Stetson Mansion than if they been restrained by the capabilities of traditional media agencies. We are very proud to be working with such a significantly historic and magnificently preserved icon in America. We strongly suggest that the Mansion be a must stop this Christmas season or any time you are in Florida."

ReelTime Media recently announced that it has become the exclusive marketing agency of record and production partner for the Baristas Coffee (OTC PINK:BCCI) / Ben & Jerry's partnership agreement with Unilever www.unilever.com and Ice Cream Now developing and implementing a network to deliver Ben and Jerry's ice cream and Baristas Coffee products to homes and businesses throughout America. ReelTime Media will handle all aspects of creative and production of a multimedia campaign that is expected to include advertisements and promotions on TV, radio, print, social media, out of home, and new digital media.

About The Stetson Mansion: Listed in the National Register of Historic Places and designed by the noted architect George T. Pearson in 1886, the Stetson Mansion was built in the frame vernacular style. A blend of cottage, Gothic, Tudor, Moorish, and Polynesian details were incorporated into the building of the Stetson Mansion which presents an excellent example of the high style Victorian architecture. The mansion grounds contain not only the 8000 square foot Mansion but also a schoolhouse that was build for the Stetson children, The Green House, along with magnificent gardens and grounds to wander.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

