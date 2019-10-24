Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

TOKYO, Oct 24, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems, Ltd. today announced that its motor for electrified vehicles will be on exhibit at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019, organized by the Japan Automobiles Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA) from October 24 (Thursday) through November 4 (Monday) at Tokyo Big Sight. Mass production will begin in November 2019.In July 2017, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. created a joint venture company to develop, manufacture, and sell motors for the electrified vehicles market, which is expected to grow globally. Since its establishment, the company has been preparing for mass production. The company also opened the Global R&D Center in April 2019 to develop next generation technologies, effective MONOZUKURI (manufacturing) technologies, and engineers to enhance development and maintain quality.The company also plans to begin production of motors for electrified vehicles in China in 2020, and the US in 2022.Hitachi Automotive Motor Systems will continue to promote electrified vehicles by OEMs, and further contribute to environmental conservation globally.About Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems, Ltd.Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sales of motors for electrified vehicles.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.