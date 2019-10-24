The Taiwanese manufacturer said the 77 kVA, three-phase device is ideal for solar parks and commercial rooftops. The inverter, which has six maximum power point trackers, is said to have an efficiency of 98.8%.Taiwanese inverter maker Delta has announced the launch of its Compact M70A Solar PV String Inverter, a 77 kVA, three-phase device with six maximum power point trackers its manufacturer has described as ideal for ground-mounted solar parks and commercial rooftops. Delta says the inverter has a power density of 750 kW per square meter at 400 V and can be used for projects with a generation ...

