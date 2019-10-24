Mubadala makes investment in leading LNG project developer adding to significant global energy portfolio

NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) (NASDAQ: NEXT) and Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, announced today that they have reached agreement for Mubadala to purchase US$50 million of NextDecade's common stock in a private placement. NextDecade will issue the common stock to Mubadala at a price of US$6.27 per share.

Mubadala's investment further strengthens NextDecade's capital position as the company continues to develop its Rio Grande LNG project, the largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) export solution linking Permian Basin associated gas to the global LNG market.

"We are honored to welcome Mubadala, a leading global investor, as a shareholder in our company," said Matt Schatzman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NextDecade. "Mubadala brings a valuable perspective on large-scale infrastructure investment and the growing role of LNG in the Middle East and other markets around the world. We look forward to a strong and lasting partnership."

Khalifa Al Romaithi, Mubadala's Executive Director, Midstream, said, "We are pleased to make this investment in NextDecade. We strongly believe that the Rio Grande LNG project is optimally positioned to provide a highly competitive export route for the abundant gas resources of the Permian Basin and a compelling commercial proposition for LNG customers, Permian producers and NextDecade shareholders alike. Our investment also reflects Mubadala's positive outlook on the global gas market and the growing role of gas in the energy transition."

As part of its investment in NextDecade, Mubadala will receive one seat on NextDecade's board of directors. Mubadala will also have the right to contribute a certain amount of project-level capital upon the final investment decision of NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG project.

About NextDecade Corporation

NextDecade is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company focused on LNG export projects and associated pipelines in Texas. NextDecade intends to develop the largest LNG export solution linking Permian Basin associated gas to the global LNG market, creating value for producers, customers, and stockholders. Its portfolio of LNG projects includes the 27 mtpa Rio Grande LNG export facility in Brownsville, Texas and the 4.5 Bcf/d Rio Bravo Pipeline that would transport natural gas from the Agua Dulce area to Rio Grande LNG. NextDecade's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "NEXT." NextDecade is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.next-decade.com.

About Mubadala

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for its shareholder, the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala's US$229 billion portfolio spans five continents with interests in multiple sectors including aerospace, ICT, semiconductors, metals and mining, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, utilities, healthcare, real estate, pharmaceuticals and medical technology, agribusiness and a global portfolio of financial holdings across all asset classes. Mubadala has offices in Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York and San Francisco, with a joint venture in Hong Kong.

Mubadala is a trusted partner, an engaged shareholder and a responsible global company that is committed to world-class standards of governance.

For more information visit: www.mubadala.com

NextDecade Forward-Looking Information

