Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar's eco-efficient RTG and process automation solutions selected for expansion project at Asyaport, Turkey

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has been awarded a contract to supply Asyaport Liman A.S. (Asyaport) with a total of six Kalmar Zero Emission rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes. The order, which also includes Kalmar SmartPort solutions that are part of the recently launched Kalmar One automation system, was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q4 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q4 of 2020.

Asyaport is a joint venture between the Turkish Soyuer family and Global Terminal Limited, which secure berths and terminal capacity in the major ports used by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). Asyaport is Turkey's first transhipment container terminal and has an annual capacity of up to 2.5 million TEU. The terminal is investing in capacity expansion, and the Kalmar RTGs will operate in the new yard that is being constructed as part of the project.

The Kalmar Zero Emission RTG features a 100-percent electric power system that produces no emissions or engine noise at source, and completely eliminates the need for hydraulic oil. Its simplified design means it requires significantly less maintenance than a diesel-powered RTG.

The units delivered to Asyaport will be configured to handle 7+1 wide with 1-over-7 high stacking and will have a lifting capacity of 40 tonnes under the spreader. They will be equipped with the Kalmar SmartFleet remote monitoring solution to allow the terminal to manage, troubleshoot and analyse the status, productivity and maintenance needs of the equipment. They will also be fitted with the Kalmar SmartProfile spreader anti-collision system for increased safety.

Kadir Uzun, General Manager, Asyaport: "We chose to partner with Kalmar because of their leading technical expertise and ability to customise the RTGs to meet our specifications. The new RTGs will play an important role in expanding capacity at our terminal and improving our environmental performance."

Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales, EMEIA, Kalmar: "We are very pleased to welcome Asyaport as a Kalmar customer, and look forward to building a long and successful partnership together. The Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs will allow Asyaport to cut costs and eliminate emissions and noise without compromising on productivity, reliability or flexibility."



