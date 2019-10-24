Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2019) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) is pleased to announce that the "Company" has received an encouraging update from Kemetco Research Inc. who is developing a commercializable flow sheet to produce ultrahigh-purity (greater than 99.9 per cent) battery-grade manganese for the growing electric vehicle and energy storage sectors. As previously disclosed from our Battery Hill property located in New Brunswick a 99.60% MnSO4 product has been produced (see March 4th,2019 news release) The objective of this phase of the project is to further enhance the purity and produce sufficient samples for marketing purposes.

Kemetco Research has built a mini pilot plant dedicated to this project and is currently assessing various purification options to minimize impurities in the final manganese sulfate product. Test results are positive, indicating higher purity as compared to previous results. The quality of the MnSO4 product generated during this program will be evaluated to develop a more robust conceptual flow sheet. The exact experimental program, associated tasks and schedules may change as more development is obtained, but the Company expects additional results in the next 4 weeks. The "Company is very pleased with the progression of the metallurgical project and is encouraged that a commercial battery-grade MnSO4 product can potentially be produced.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com

