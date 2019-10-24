PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal to hold Capital Markets Day 2019 24-Oct-2019 / 14:03 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Severstal to hold Capital Markets Day 2019 Reinventing the Future of Steel 24 October 2019 - PAO Severstal, one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces that it will be hosting its annual Capital Markets Day in London on 7th of November 2019. The event will take place on Thursday, 7th November 2019 at 11:00 am GMT at Citi bank offices located at 5-7 Carlton Gardens, St. James's, London SW1Y 5AD. Registration starts at 10:30 am GMT. Sakari Tamminen (Senior Independent Director), Alexander Shevelev (CEO), Alexey Kulichenko (CFO), Maria Shalina (Marketing Director), Evgeny Chernyakov (Sales and Business Development Director), and Maxim Semenovykh (Head of Corporate Strategy) will present key results of the new Severstal's strategy announced in 2018 and provide an outlook on the Company's performance. To register for the event, please follow: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/severstal-capital-markets-day-2019-tickets-7716 1467025?aff=ebdssbeac [1] A live webcast of the presentations will begin at 11:00 am GMT and will be accessible via the Company's website at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/cmd/ [2] CMD presentation will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/cmd/ [2] For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com [3] ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: NOR TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 24880 EQS News ID: 896429 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0981ab75dbcd2a1d7b543e25f32a3f92&application_id=896429&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fdb0925555f95ba60d12932a05e815f2&application_id=896429&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4b15f91445f21bf7bba524c68c1bddc7&application_id=896429&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

