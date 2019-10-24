Scientist.com, the life science industry's largest online marketplace for outsourced research, announced today that its COMPLi solution has expanded to include Animal Welfare as part of its ongoing effort to ensure that any non-human animals involved in scientific research are handled ethically and humanely. COMPLi is a first-of-its-kind solution that allows pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to confidently outsource regulated services such as toxicology studies, human biological sample acquisition, secondary real-world evidence (RWE), health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), and any GxP (e.g., GLP and GCP) service.

"Our new COMPLi Animal Welfare due diligence process was created to ensure that marketplace suppliers who provide in vivo services treat animals involved in scientific research in an ethical and humane way," said Matt McLoughlin, VP of Compliance at Scientist.com. "We are working with several research organizations to drive transparency, educate researchers and help create standards for the entire industry."

Launched in 2017, COMPLi helps researchers and suppliers adhere to internal and external (often legislative) procurement policies and regulations. It ensures that, where required, appropriate ethical considerations are addressed, tracked and communicated throughout the supply chain. COMPLi addresses compliance and governance requirements at every key step of the sourcing process to speed up drug research and reduce the risks of outsourcing. In 2018, the online compliance solution received a prestigious CPhl Award in the Regulatory Procedures and Compliance category.

Scientist.com's In Vivo Services Category Director Meaghan Loy, MS, ALAT and Dr. Sam Jackson, Programme Manager: Disease Models, Efficacy and Safety Pharmacology at the National Centre for the Replacement, Refinement Reduction of Animals in Research (NC3Rs) are co-hosting a 3-part webinar series that will highlight to researchers ways to implement the 3Rs in medical research. The series features industry thought leaders from Scientist.com's network of over 3,000 registered suppliers, including Mimetas, Hera BioLabs and Sinclair Research.

Click on the following titles to register for the remaining two webinars, "The 3 Rs of Animals in Research, Part 2: Reduction" and "The 3 Rs of Animals in Research, Part 3: Refinement".

