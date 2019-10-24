Unified collaboration hub tracks workflows from beginning to end in one convenient place to help firms guide clients collaborate with them from engagement letter through to bill payment

Today, accounting firms need to offer a modern customer experience to remain competitive in a digital age. Their clients demand a higher level of service than ever before, including fast responses, frequent communication, and tax code explanations. During the CCH Connections User Conference, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting announced the addition of the CCH Axcess Client Collaboration module to its award-winning CCH Axcess cloud-based tax preparation, compliance and workflow management solution.

The new CCH Axcess Client Collaboration module saves firms and their clients time when engaging, onboarding, and collaborating throughout the engagement by providing each side with a frictionless experience for all communication, from secure source document collection to document organization and storage, to e-signatures. Now, firms can quickly and securely send and receive engagement letters, request information, review deliver returns, obtain e-signed 8879 forms, send invoices, and collect payments. And, the firm's clients can manage their respective tasks and track the entire process easily from one centralized interface review, sign, and return engagement letters; respond to a simplified organizer questionnaire and document request list; or directly import their W2s, 1099s, 1098s, and other year-end financial documents.

"Firms tell us they often struggle to keep up with increasing expectations from clients when it comes to efficiency and transparency which impacts their own ability to drive productivity and offer more advisory type services," said Jim McGinnis, EVP and General Manager, US Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting North America. "We've built this new collaboration solution based on experience with CCH Axcess Portal and the time we've spent side-by-side with customers to better understand their changing needs. By reducing the time-consuming back-and-forth between staff and clients and by helping increase overall engagement efficiency, we are helping firms enhance customer relationships and give their clients full visibility across the entire workflow, so they can take action when required."

The first release of CCH Axcess Client Collaboration focuses on the 1040 tax return workflow with subsequent releases covering the business return, audit, and general workflows. To learn more about this latest CCH Axcess module, please visit https://EngageTax.WoltersKluwer.com/Collaborate

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

