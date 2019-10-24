PC Tel Inc Has Great Momentum Heading Into Earnings SeasonPC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) is an overlooked 5G stock that has been on the rise in 2019. PC Tel stock hit a new 52-week high of $8.83 on October 4, for a year-to-date gain of 113.3%.Since then, PCTI stock has given up some well-deserved, short-term ground to profit-taking. Trading at $7.70 per share at the time of this writing, the stock is still up more than 80% year-to-date.Despite the slight pullback, PC Tel stock remains bullish. In August, the company reported strong second-quarter financial results, which were fueled in part by increased 5G scanning receiver demand and Industrial Internet of.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...