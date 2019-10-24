Applied BioSciences Corp.: Applied Products Signs Agreement to Sell Pond Naturals' Supplements Including its X10 Pet Supplements in the U.S.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / Applied Products ("Applied" or the "Company"), a division of Applied BioSciences Corp. (OTCQB:APPB) and Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSX.V:POND), announced today that Pond Naturals, Pond's wholly owned subsidiary, has entered a three-year license agreement with Applied Products to expand the distribution of its astaxanthin-based pet supplement to the U.S. As part of the agreement, Pond will sell its X10-branded pet products through Applied Products' established online sales channels.

Applied BioSciences is focused on the development of science-driven biopharmaceuticals and the production of high-quality health and wellness products that target the endocannabinoid system. Through its Applied Products division, the Company currently develops multiple brands offering high quality health and wellness CBD products that conform to the highest regulatory standards and markets through established channels in the US, including its premium pet brand, Herbal Pet.

Grant Smith, Pond Naturals' President, commented, "Since its launch in April 2019, X10 has seen great traction in Canada as one of the only pet health products in the anti-aging category. Applied Products shares our values and will make for a great partner as we enter the US market through the existing Herbal Pet e-commerce channels."

Herbal Pet consists of a line of pet supplements that uses hemp-derived CBD to address conditions such as pain, inflammation, anxiety, or digestion. Applied Products intends to sell the Pond Naturals X10 product line alongside Herbal Pet products through its existing e-commerce channels. The Pond X10 product line contains a powerful antioxidant, astaxanthin, extracted from algae at Pond Natural's Agassiz, British Columbia facility. Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring fat-soluble super carotenoid found in certain microalgae with a unique range of health benefits.

"We are excited to introduce X10 to our loyal customer base as a synergistic product to our Herbal Pet CBD product line," Chris Bridges, Board Member of Applied Products, stated. "Adding X10 to our product portfolio allows us to specifically target senior pets whose owners may witness a noticeable improvement in mobility, energy, and attitude in their beloved companion animals."

The X10 product is designed to benefit ten aspects of a pet's health by reducing free radical damage which may promote recovery and slow down the natural effects of aging on the body. Visit www.X10Pet.com for more information on the pet product.

About Pond Technologies

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology company that provides profitable solutions to the global health and wellness challenges of climate change and nutrition. Pond's proprietary growth platform, including patented advanced photonics, optimizes key growth inputs in order to provide a controlled environment that maximizes the growth of algae and other organisms.

About Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied BioSciences is a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, science-driven, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics/ biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a wide-range of diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. We also deliver high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health and wellbeing as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers. For more information, visit the Company's website.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Applied Biosciences Corp. (the "Company") or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company's ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vi) management's ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor and Media Contact:

IR@appliedbiocorp.com

(833) 475-8247

SOURCE: Applied BioSciences Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564002/Applied-Products-Signs-Agreement-to-Sell-Pond-Naturals-Supplements-Including-its-X10-Pet-Supplements-in-the-US