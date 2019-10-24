The wound irrigation solution market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Increasing government support to meet healthcare needs is one of the major reasons for the wound irrigation solution market growth. Increasing government funds for public healthcare activities are making primary health care and medicines more accessible to a greater portion of the population. For instance, in Germany, all residents are covered under a common health insurance and are entitled to insurance benefits, including universal access to medical specialists, physiotherapists, and medical aids, including medicines.

As per Technavio, the support for inclusion of electromicyn and microdacyn in WHO EML will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect the market growth over 2019-2023.

Wound Irrigation Solution Market: Support for Inclusion of Electromicyn and Microdacyn in WHO EML

The support for the inclusion of electromicyn and microdacyn in WHO EML is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global wound irrigation solution market. Electromicyn and microdacyn are solutions used in the treatment of chronic and acute wounds, including wounds caused by diabetes, cuts, and burns. Electromicyn is a medical device consisting of a stabilized pH-neutral solution of hypochlorous acid, ozone, peroxide, and superoxide. Microdacyn, on the other hand, is a solution containing sodium hypochlorite and hypochlorous acid. Both these solutions are highly effective in debridement, moistening, and treatment of several chronic and acute wounds.

"Apart from the support for inclusion of electromicyn and microdacyn in WHO EML, other factors such as the rise in number of strategic alliances, and the growth of e-commerce in pharma sector will drive the growth of the wound irrigation solution market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Wound Irrigation Solution Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the wound irrigation solution market by product (wetting agents and antiseptics) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

