Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3HN ISIN: CA1250091008 Ticker-Symbol: D7F 
Stuttgart
24.10.19
15:02 Uhr
1,200 Euro
+0,070
+6,19 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS
C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC1,200+6,19 %