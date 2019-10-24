Bardy Diagnostics Wins the Remote Monitoring in Arrhythmias Digital Health Pitch Session at European Society of Cardiology Congress 2019 and Presents at UK Heart Rhythm Congress 2019

SEATTLE, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bardy Diagnostics, Inc., ("BardyDx"), a leading provider of ambulatory cardiac monitoring technologies and custom data solutions, announced that it was selected as winner of the "Remote Monitoring in Arrhythmias" Technology and Innovation Pitch Session held as part of the Digital Health program at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2019. BardyDx earned this distinction for its Carnation Ambulatory Monitor (CAM), the only P-wave centric ambulatory cardiac patch monitoring and arrhythmia detection device.

The pitch event was held on the Digital Health Stage as part of ESC's focus on highlighting innovative technological applications in the field of e-cardiology and how they are impacting research and clinical practice, including wearable devices, mobile apps, electronic health records, and big data. Over a dozen pitch session events provided selected applicants the opportunity to present on their digital health technology, including categories in artificial intelligence, m-health, wearables, and remote monitoring.

"It is an honor for the CAM patch to be chosen and recognized as one of the best remote cardiac monitoring solutions from among those presenting by an audience of pioneering cardiac physicians and industry thought leaders," said Ken Nelson, BardyDx Chief Commercial Officer and pitch session presenter. "We are committed to providing optimal P-wave focused digital health solutions that inform the modern-day cardiology practice."

In addition, BardyDx Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gust H. Bardy, MD was invited to speak at Heart Rhythm Congress (HRC) 2019 held at The International Convention Centre in Birmingham, UK. As part of the AF Association Symposia's "Management of Atrial Fibrillation" Session, Dr. Bardy's presentation, "The importance of P-Wave centric ECG monitoring analysis," highlighted the significance of high-fidelity ECG tracings in accurate arrhythmia diagnosis and treatment decisions.

The CAM patch has experienced strong commercial demand due to its proprietary and innovative P-wave centric digital health platform, which provides clinicians diagnostically-accurate data recognized as superior to other patch and Holter monitoring technologies. Also, the CAM patch recently received 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Federal Drug and Administration to extend monitoring duration up to 14 days. The growing market recognition of the innovative P-wave centric CAM patch includes recently being named finalists for the UCSF Digital Health Awards for Best Cardiovascular Digital Diagnostic and the Medtech Insight Awards for Best Technological Diagnostic Innovation & Best Proof-of-Value of an Innovation. Earlier this year, BardyDx was also named the winner of the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best New Diagnostic Technology and the winner of the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Award for Technology Innovation in Remote Cardiac Monitoring.

About Heart Rhythm Congress

The Heart Rhythm Congress (HRC) 2019 was held in Birmingham, UK during October 6-9th. Organized by Arrhythmia Alliance, HRC provides unrivalled opportunity for health care professionals interested in the management of arrhythmias to share effective practice, showcase innovation, learn about latest developments and network with UK & international delegates. For more information, please visit http://www.heartrhythmcongress.org.

About European Society of Cardiology Congress

The European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2019 was held in Paris during August 31st to September 4th. This year's special edition of ESC Congress was held in conjunction with the World Congress of Cardiology with a spotlight on Global Cardiovascular Health, highlighting differences in prevalence, clinical manifestations, prevention strategies, diagnostic modalities and management of cardiovascular diseases around the world. The congress focuses on the best and latest science with renowned leaders in cardiovascular medicine. The five-day conference showcased over 500 sessions with an estimated 30,000 delegates - the largest such gathering in the world. For more information, please visit https://www.escardio.org/Congresses-&-Events/ESC-Congress.

About Bardy Diagnostics:

Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. is an innovator in digital health and remote patient monitoring, with a focus on providing the most diagnostically-accurate and patient-friendly cardiac patch monitors to the industry. The company's CAM patch is a non-invasive, P-wave centric ambulatory cardiac monitor and arrhythmia detection device that is designed to improve patient compliance for adults and children through its lifestyle-enabling design. Designed to be worn comfortably and discreetly, the female-friendly, hourglass-shaped CAM patch is placed on the center of the chest, directly over the heart for optimum ECG signal collection. The proprietary technology of the CAM patch provides optimal detection and clear recording of the often difficult-to-detect P-wave, the signal of the ECG waveform that is essential for accurate arrhythmia diagnosis. For more information, please visit www.bardydx.com.

