Greater Than is Part of the Prestigious InsurTech100

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FinTech Global announced the 100 companies that will transform the global insurance industry and the Swedish company Greater Than is proudly amongst them.

Greater Than's AI price risk per individual car in real-time and partners with large insurance companies such as Zurich, MS First Capital and Tryg. This enables a new level of proactive, financial, customer retention and risk avoidance planning. The company's flagship product, Enerfy is an AI-based platform with over 480 white label solutions, including AI pricing, digital insurance, gamification and apps that positively affect driving behavior.

"Being recognized by InsurTech100 is a great honor for us and demonstrate the power of our AI technology and our end-to-end solutions," says Liselott Johansson, CEO at Greater Than. "To up the digital game and offer more personalized solutions, we offer insurers and car manufacturers a seamless integration, to at speed gain digital user-based offerings and new price models out on the market."

FinTech Global and its panel of industry experts select 100 of the world's most innovative Insurtech companies that solves major problems in the industry to make up the InsurTech100. The list aims to help senior management and insurance professionals evaluate which digital insurance models have market potential and are most likely to succeed and have a lasting impact on the industry.

The full list of the InsurTech100 can be found at www.TheINSURTECH100.com

