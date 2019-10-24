GAZIT-GLOBE LTD: Gazit Globe Announces Date for Q3 2019 Results Conference Call

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit Globe (TASE: GZT), a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of mixed use properties in urban markets, invites you to participate at 10:00 am US EST/ 5:00 pm Israel Time on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in a live conference call with senior management to discuss the Company's results of the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Gazit Globe's financial statements and MD&A for the quarter will be released prior to the call, and will be available on the Company's website at: www.gazitglobe.com in the "Investor Relations" section.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing:

United States 1 888 281 1167

Canada 1 866 485 2399

United Kingdom 0 800 917 9141

Brazil (Landline only) 0 800 764 6063

International / Israel +972 3 9180650

A presentation and replay of the call will be available on the company's website, in the "Investor Relations" section.

Webcast link: http://veidan-stream.com/gazitglobeq3-2019.html

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe is a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in North America, Israel, Brazil, Northern, Central and Eastern Europe, located in urban growth markets. Gazit Globe is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: GZT) and is included in the TA-35 index in Israel. As of June 30, 2019, Gazit Globe owns and operates 102 properties, with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.5 million square meters and a total value of approximately NIS 40 billion.

