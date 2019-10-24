The Colombian government has revealed more details of the renewable energy procurement exercise finalized on Monday. Chinese manufacturer Trina was the bidder behind all three successful solar projects in the auction.Chinese PV module maker Trina Solar secured all three successful solar power projects awarded in Colombia's renewable energy auction on Monday. The National Mining and Energy Planning Unit said 1,298 MW of new generation capacity was allocated in the procurement exercise, rather than the 2.2 GW previously reported by pv magazine. That estimate had been based on a statement from Bogota ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...