The expansion of distribution channels is one of the major reasons for the face wash market growth. To generate more sales volume and revenue, vendors are expanding their distribution networks. Distribution channels are mainly categorized into offline and online channels. Manufacturers try to gain maximum consumer approach in all types of offline distribution channels. These channels are considered to be the most effective mode of distribution and offer the touch and feel experience to consumers. The expansion of distribution networks through online distribution channels has also fueled the sale of face wash products. The online segment offers a wide range of brands and products, which is one of the primary reasons for the rapid rise in popularity of online retail sales.
As per Technavio, the growing demand for organic and natural products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Face Wash Market: Growing Demand for Organic and Natural Products
Growing demand for natural and organic face wash products is an emerging trend that will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. Currently, several customers prefer organic products as they do not contain any synthetic chemicals and are perceived not to have any side effects. Consumers prefer organic ingredients that are safe and are of higher quality than most synthetic products. Moreover, consumers have also become conscious about their health and are aware of the drawbacks of synthetic chemicals used in regular products. Therefore, during the forecast period, the demand for naturally processed and organic cosmetic products is expected to grow.
"Apart from the growing demand for organic and natural products, consumer decision-making is highly influenced by promotions through social media platforms. These platforms help online retailers connect and obtain feedback from other customers and thus act as a decisive tool for trying new products. Therefore, social media strategies are expected to be significant driving factors for the growth of cosmetic products, including face wash," says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Face Wash Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the face wash market by product (gel and cream, scrubs, others) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the awareness of the benefits of face wash products. In addition, the growing middle-class population in the region, with increasing disposable incomes is expected to further boost the market growth.
