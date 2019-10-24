Aircraft to Support the Regional Carrier's Fleet Expansion and Modernization

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing"), announced today the delivery of the first of four Embraer E190 aircraft to Bolivia-based Amaszonas Línea Aérea ("Amaszonas").

The Embraer regional jets, configured with 110 seats in a single class layout, will modernize the Amaszonas fleet, offering more than double the capacity. The E190s will serve the carrier's growing route network, which connects its main hub at Santa Cruz de la Sierra's Viru Viru Airport to domestic and international destinations. The airline will also operate the E190s at Montevideo's Carrasco International Airport in the future. The three remaining jets are anticipated to join the carrier's fleet between the end of October and early January 2020.

"We are pleased that Amaszonas has become part of our expanding customer base in the Americas," said Luis Da Silva, CDB Aviation's Head of Commercial, Americas. "We look forward to supporting the Amaszonas team, as they embark on the next phase of their fleet's modernization. These first generation E190 jets will provide the needed additional capacity to enhance the carrier's existing flight operations in Bolivia, while supporting the execution of its strategy focused on growing markets."

Sergio de Urioste, CEO of the Amaszonas Group, commented: "Amaszonas has chosen the most appropriate type of aircraft for its orderly expansion model, which is the Embraer E190, and CDB Aviation provides us with the alliance tool we have sought to incorporate these aircraft. After 20 years of work of Amaszonas in Bolivia, we are evolving in all our markets to offer a better service of comfort, modernity, and technology."

"With the Americas aviation market bound to accelerate and the robust fleet replacement plans of its airlines, CDB Aviation sees tremendous opportunities in the region," CDB Aviation President and Chief Commercial Officer Patrick Hannigan. "We've built a strong footprint in the Americas, putting in a team with deep airline relationships equipped to serve our airline partners' evolving needs. We expect to continue expanding our market footprint in keeping up with forecasted growth."

About Amaszonas

Línea Aérea Amaszonas S.A. ("Amaszonas") is a Bolivian regional airline based at the Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz. The operator was founded in 1999 and provides scheduled regional services. Amaszonas is owned by the group of Latin American airlines, Amaszonas Compañía de Servicios de Transporte Aéreo S.A., based in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, which consists of three regional airlines operating in South America. www.amaszonas.com

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing") a 35-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A1), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005584/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Paul Thibeau

Paul.THIBEAU@CDBAviation.aero

+1 612 594 9844