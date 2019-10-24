Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019
24.10.2019 | 16:08
GreenPower Motor Company Inc: GreenPower Announces Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Held on October 30, 2019

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQX:GPVRF) ("GreenPower") plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 4:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday October 30, 2019 to discuss its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2019. GreenPower intends to release its financial results earlier that day, and a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website shortly afterwards.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Wednesday October 30, 2019
Scheduled time: 4:30 p.m. EST
Participant dial-in: 1-312-757-3117 (US); 1-647-497-9373 (Canada)
Access code: 576-926-925

For further information contact:

Fraser Atkinson
Chairman and CEO
(604) 220-8048

Michael Sieffert
CFO
(604) 563-4144

GreenPower Investor Relations
Chris Witty
(646) 438-9385

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All amounts in U.S. dollars. © 2019 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE: GreenPower Motor Company Inc.



