Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports Increased September 30, 2019 Earnings

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company earned $1,277,000 (or $0.45 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter 2019 compared to $1,125,000 (or $0.39 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter of 2018. The Company earned $3,517,000 (or $1.23 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 and $3,202,000 (or $1.12 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018.

Third quarter earnings increased $152,000, or 13.51%, while nine month earnings increased $315,000, or 9.83%, in 2019 relative to prior time periods for 2018. The Company's annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was 1.20%, compared to 1.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Company's annualized return on average assets for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 was 1.11% compared to 1.07% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018. The Company's very large AFS bond portfolio net unrealized market value gains, which represented 7.99% of book value at third quarter-end, have materially influenced selected diagnostic calculations thus far in 2019. Third quarter tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.11%. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was 11.93% and the first nine month effective tax rate was 9.86%. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios for September 30, 2019 were 20.89%, 21.40%, 13.51% and 20.89%, respectively.

The Company's strong capital position, supplemented by recent and reasonably anticipated core earnings, remains supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. Providing an attractive and reliable cash dividend income stream to all our shareholders through the safe and sound operation of the subsidiary bank is a long-standing top priority for the Company. In September 2019, the Company declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share payable on October 4, 2019.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 472,975 shares, or 16.53% on September 30, 2019.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on September 30, 2019, the Company employed 97 people in full-time and part-time positions. Forty-five (45) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, Thirty-five (35) employees are full-time and ten (10) employees are part-time. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates nine community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

Contact Information:

Wendy S. Piper

First Senior Vice President

Secretary/Treasurer

wpiper@cbthebank.com

724-537-9923

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 9,083 $ 5,642 $ 8,183 Interest bearing deposits with banks 45 59 50 Total cash and cash equivalents 9,128 5,701 8,233 Securities available for sale 158,796 159,741 160,194 Restricted investments in bank stock 1,319 1,411 1,563 Loans 237,717 227,747 226,132 Allowance for loan losses (1,374 ) (1,349 ) (1,348 ) Net loans 236,343 226,398 224,784 Premises and equipment 2,674 2,800 2,889 Investment in Life Insurance 20,172 19,767 19,633 Other assets 3,322 3,808 4,530 Total assets $ 431,754 $ 419,626 $ 421,826 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 134,091 $ 128,437 $ 130,450 Interest bearing 192,094 197,482 195,706 Total deposits 326,185 325,919 326,156 Short-term borrowings 33,551 32,822 37,155 Other liabilities 6,569 1,351 1,067 Total liabilities 366,305 360,092 364,378 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2019 and 2018 Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2019 and 2018 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 61,510 63,085 62,686 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,283 1,793 106 Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2019 and 2018 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 65,449 59,534 57,448 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 431,754 $ 419,626 $ 421,826

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30 Ended September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 2,657 $ 2,397 $ 7,830 $ 6,882 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,044 1,097 3,142 3,234 Exempt from federal income taxes 471 601 1,568 1,575 Other 28 23 91 51 Total Interest income 4,200 4,118 12,631 11,742 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 193 147 570 373 Interest on short-term borrowings 179 212 688 384 Total Interest expense 372 359 1,258 757 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,828 3,759 11,373 10,985 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES - - - - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,828 3,759 11,373 10,985 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Asset management and trust income 421 318 1,092 995 Service charges on deposit accounts 186 185 540 547 Net Security loses - (11 ) (7 ) (11 ) Gain on sale of OREO - - 4 - Income from investment in life insurance 130 131 380 378 Other income 32 41 132 170 Total other operating income 769 664 2,141 2,079 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 1,868 1,795 5,641 5,421 Net occupancy expense 200 212 620 639 Furniture and equipment 95 189 309 369 Pennsylvania shares tax 142 142 426 412 Legal and professional 100 89 275 323 FDIC insurance expense - 28 56 84 Other expenses 742 725 2,285 2,257 Total other operating expenses 3,147 3,180 9,612 9,505 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,450 1,243 3,902 3,559 Income tax expense 173 118 385 357 Net income $ 1,277 $ 1,125 $ 3,517 $ 3,202 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.45 $ 0.39 $ 1.23 $ 1.12

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564042/Commercial-National-Reports-Increased-September-30-2019-Earnings