Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2019) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) ("Metals Creek" or the "Company") announces that the company has repriced its previously announced non-brokered private placement of flow-through and non flow-through units (the "Private Placement") (See MEK news release dated 26 September, 2019). The Private placement has also been extended and is expected to close on or before 29 November, 2019.

The Company intends to issue up to 6,000,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.05 per unit (the "FT Units") for aggregate proceeds of up to $300,000. Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share (the "FT Shares") and one-half of one non flow-through common share purchase warrant (the "FT Warrants"). Each whole FT Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non flow-through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 per common share for a period of 18 months from the date of issue. The FT Shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company also intends to issue up to 2,000,000 non flow-through units at a price of $0.05 per unit (the "NFT Units") for aggregate proceeds of up to $100,000. Each NFT Unit will consist of one non flow-through common share and one non flow-through common share purchase warrant (the "NFT Warrants"). Each NFT Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non flow-through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 per common share for a period of 18 months from the date of issue.

In connection with the private placement, the company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Private Placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds raised from the FT Units will be used for exploration on the companies Dona Lake and Ogden projects using its best efforts to ensure that such Canadian Exploration Expenses qualify as a "flow-through mining expenditure" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to the exploration of the Company's exploration projects.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Goldcorp, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has recently signed an agreement with Newmont Goldcorp, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Mine project in the Pickle Lake Ming District of Ontario. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creek's and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company also has an agreement with Manning Ventures on the Metals Creeks Squid East project located in the Yukon. Metals Creek is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

email: astares@metalscreek.com

MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/Metals.CreekResources

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49098