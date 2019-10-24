Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2019) - MGM Resources Corp. ("MGM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective October 23, 2019 (the "Effective Date"), the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission (together, the "Securities Regulators") have issued orders revoking their cease trade orders, originally issued in respect of the securities of the Company on, respectively, July 9, 2013, and October 10, 2013.

On October 7, 2019, the Company filed (i) its audited annual financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the years ended July 31, 2018 and 2017, and (ii) its unaudited interim financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis for the interim periods ended October 31, 2018, January 31, 2019, and April 30, 2019 (collectively, the "Financial Disclosure Documents"). The Financial Disclosure Documents are available for review online under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Following the filing of the Financial Disclosure Documents, the Company is up-to-date with its continuous disclosure obligations.

In connection with the Company's applications for the revocation of the cease trade orders, the Company provided an undertaking to the Securities Regulators that it would hold an annual meeting of shareholders of the Company within three months of the Effective Date. The Company has met all other conditions required by the securities commissions for revocation of the cease trade orders.

About MGM

The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.

