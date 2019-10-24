The global HVAC rental equipment market is poised to grow by USD 1.93 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the cost advantages associated with renting HVAC equipment. In addition, the rising focus on energy-efficient equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the HVAC rental equipment market.

Renting HVAC equipment is a cost-effective option of accessing the latest technologies without the need for huge capital. HVAC equipment rental companies also take care of possession costs, devaluation, and repair and maintenance charges, and offer convenient options as per requirements. These factors are encouraging end-users to rent HVAC equipment, which is driving the market growth.

Major Five HVAC Rental Equipment Companies:

Aggreko Plc

Aggreko Plc owns and operates its business across rental solutions and power solutions segments. The company offers HVAC rentals to industries such as building services and construction, petrochemical and refining, oil and gas, manufacturing, and quarrying and mining.

Ashtead Group Plc

Ashtead Group Plc owns and operates its business across segments such as Sunbelt US, A-Plant, and Sunbelt Canada. The company offers a wide range of climate control solutions- cooling and climate control HVAC solutions through the A-Plant and Sunbelt segments.

Enercare Inc.

Enercare Inc. owns and operates its business across residential, commercial, and sub-metering segments. The company offers a wide range of heating cooling, water heaters storage tanks, and equipment protection maintenance plans.

Herc Holdings Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc. owns and operates its business in the worldwide equipment rental segment. Through this segment, the company offers a wide range of equipment rental services for various sectors such as agriculture, government, industrial, power generation, and entertainment.

HVAC RENTALS

HVAC RENTALS owns and operates its business across segments such as air conditioning, refrigeration ice rinks, heating, generators power distribution, ventilation, dust collectors, and humidity dehumidification. The company offers high-capacity portable, mobile, and permanent heating systems on rent for use in commercial, industrial or institutional facilities, and events.

HVAC Rental Equipment End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

HVAC Rental Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

