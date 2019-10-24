Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
Tradegate
24.10.19
10:57 Uhr
25,390 Euro
-0,300
-1,17 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,610
26,130
16:42
25,630
26,080
16:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGGREKO
AGGREKO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGGREKO PLC9,200+0,39 %
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC25,390-1,17 %