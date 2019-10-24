Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, October 24

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (the "Company")

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Angus Gordon Lennox as Chairman of the Company with effect from 24 October 2019, following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

As previously announced on 29 July 2019, Jonathan Cartwright, who had been Chairman since the Company's launch in 2017, retired as a Director of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on 24 October 2019.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries (Tel: 0131 220 0733)

24 October 2019


