Company deepens roots in the Nordic region and expands its footprint in the Automotive, IT, and Aerospace verticals

GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in digital product engineering, today announced that it has acquired Assign Group, a software design and engineering firm headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Assign Group develops digitally-driven user experiences for industries including automotive, information technology, and aerospace. The company's core competencies align well with GlobalLogic's software engineering and design capabilities, which major global brands rely upon to pursue their digital transformation initiatives.

Today's news marks GlobalLogic's most recent move to strategically expand via targeted acquisitions. Assign Group meshes seamlessly with GlobalLogic's vision, strategy, and industries. It also creates a key regional hub for GlobalLogic in the highly attractive Nordic region, enabling the company to offer end-to-end services with local and global design and software engineering teams.

"We have been growing steadily around the world, with a keen focus on European markets," stated Rolf Werner, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe, GlobalLogic. "The Nordic region is home to major manufacturers in several industries, notably automotive. Assign Group has a strong track record as a trusted design and engineering partner to marquee brands in this region. Being able to fold Assign Group's skills into GlobalLogic's broader suite of services allows both companies to elevate their brands while delivering more comprehensive solutions to our customers."

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Assign Group is a consultancy that provides a wide range of human-centered design capabilities and highly skilled electronics and software engineering to customers for in-house or on-site product development. The company launched in 2005 focusing its efforts on the automotive sector and quickly expanded its market coverage to include both IT and aerospace. Today, it has more than 60 professionals with clients in Sweden, China, and the United States. The company specializes in a seamless connection between user experience and engineering as a single, integrated offering. Assign has successfully designed and built innovative in-vehicle electronics, human machine interfaces, infotainment systems, active safety systems, and much more for customers operating around the world.

"Joining forces with GlobalLogic is the ideal next phase in our evolution," said Stefan Svensson, CEO, Assign Group. "The market opportunity for digital product engineering is increasing in all geographies, and the Nordics are no exception. As a combined company, our customers in this region will benefit from the local presence and relationships offered by Assign Group, as well as the global scale, skill-sets, and innovative Silicon Valley mindset offered by GlobalLogic. This powerful combination will open opportunities to provide greater value to our customers while deepening our relationships with them."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Assign Group will continue to operate with its existing leadership and staff as a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobalLogic.

