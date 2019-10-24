Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, October 24
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Annual General Meeting held on 24 October 2019
The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT") hereby report that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 24 October 2019 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 66.7 million proxy votes were received, representing 35.0% of the 190,250,000 Ordinary Shares in issue.
The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:
|Resolution
|Votes in favour
|Votes against
|Votes withheld
|Total proxy votes
|1
|66,588,600
|77,572
|0
|66,666,172
|2
|66,532,756
|133,416
|0
|66,666,172
|3
|66,586,344
|77,572
|2,256
|66,666,172
|4
|66,586,344
|77,572
|2,256
|66,666,172
|5
|66,586,344
|77,572
|2,256
|66,666,172
|6
|66,586,344
|77,572
|2,256
|66,666,172
|7
|66,586,344
|77,572
|2,256
|66,666,172
|8
|54,817,766
|11,848,406
|0
|66,666,172
|9
|54,826,053
|11,840,119
|0
|66,666,172
Note
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
Contact:
Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
24 October 2019