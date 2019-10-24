Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 24 October 2019

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT") hereby report that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 24 October 2019 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 66.7 million proxy votes were received, representing 35.0% of the 190,250,000 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:

Resolution Votes in favour Votes against Votes withheld Total proxy votes 1 66,588,600 77,572 0 66,666,172 2 66,532,756 133,416 0 66,666,172 3 66,586,344 77,572 2,256 66,666,172 4 66,586,344 77,572 2,256 66,666,172 5 66,586,344 77,572 2,256 66,666,172 6 66,586,344 77,572 2,256 66,666,172 7 66,586,344 77,572 2,256 66,666,172 8 54,817,766 11,848,406 0 66,666,172 9 54,826,053 11,840,119 0 66,666,172

Note

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

Contact:

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

24 October 2019