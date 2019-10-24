The GRP2616 offers easy management and mass deployment while providing built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2 LCD screens, up to 48 virtual multi-purpose keys and 6 lines/SIP accounts

Grandstream, connecting the world with award-winning SIP unified communications solutions since 2002, today announced the newest member of their GRP series of Carrier-Grade IP Phones. The GRP2616 is a high-end carrier-grade IP phone that supports 6 lines, 6 SIP accounts, integrated dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It features a sleek design and a suite of next-generation features including 48 virtual multi-purpose keys (MPKs), two LCD displays, swappable faceplates for easy logo customization and more. Built for the needs of busy desktop workers and designed for easy deployment, the GRP2616 offers an easy-to-use, simple-to-deploy voice endpoint.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005675/en/

Grandstream's GRP2616 Carrier-Grade IP Phone (Photo: Business Wire)

The GRP2616 becomes the newest member of Grandstream's GRP series of Carrier-Grade IP Phones, which are designed to offer simple mass deployment and easy-management paired with next-generation features. The GRP series is compatible with the Grandstream Device Management System (GDMS) to provide centralized provisioning and deployment. Specific features of the GRP2616 include:

4.3" (480x272) TFT color LCD with an additional 2.4" (320x240) color LCD, with up to 6 lines and 6 SIP accounts

Integrated dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0

Up to 48 virtual multi-purpose keys (MPKs) for digital BLF/speed dial

Dual switched 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit ports with PoE

Easily swappable faceplate for flexible logo customization

Zero provisioning and easy management through Grandstream's new cloud platform, GDMS (Grandstream Device Management System). GDMS, which is currently in Beta and will be officially released next month and provides a centralized secure interface to easily provision and manage large deployments of Grandstream endpoints.

Industry leading security protection such as secure boot, random default password, unique security certificate per device, and encrypted data storage

Support for all major voice codecs including wide-band Opus, G.722, G.711, G.729A/B, G.723, iLBC, G.726, etc. and multi-party conferencing

Dual firmware images for improved reliability

Unified firmware across with all other GRP2600 series models

Product Resources

Click here to visit the product page for the GRP2616, which includes datasheets, technical resources and more.

Pricing and Availability

The GRP2616 series is generally available for purchase through Grandstream's worldwide distribution channels at a suggested retail price of $189 USD.

About Grandstream

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small-to-medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005675/en/

Contacts:

Grandstream

Phil Bowers

marketing@grandstream.com