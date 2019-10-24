MHLW(Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare) approvals for both SteriSpine LC and CC in Japan in October 2019

Deliveries of SteriSpine LC and CC orders in progress

First surgeries planned in November 2019

Regulatory News:

Safe Orthopaedics (Paris:ALSAF) (FR0012452746 ALSAF), a company specializing in the design and marketing of single-use implants and instruments for the minimally-invasive treatment of spine fracture pathologies, announces the approvals of lumbar and cervical cages SteriSpineTM LC and CC in Japan. They were received by KiSCO Co., Ltd. (KiSCO) in October 2019, and mark the deployment of the exclusive commercialization and distribution agreement for Japan, signed in June 2018.

"The two approvals of SteriSpineTM LC and CC in Japan is a new step for our collaboration with KiSCO, contractualized in 2018. As from now, all our technologies within the scope of the original agreement are now available for sale and with the promising launch of SteriSpine PS, we are excited to help KiSCO in the commercial deployment of these two new ranges. As Japan is the third world's largest market sale in the spine sector, the short-term growth prospects for both companies KiSCO and Safe Orthopaedics are real," says Pierre Dumouchel, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Safe Orthopaedics

Thanks to these approvals, KiSCO aims at increasing its market share by expanding the range of Safe Orthopaedics' products on the Japanese market, worth 400 million.

"Since the commercial launch of SteriSpine PS, we notice a genuine interest from Japanese surgeons for these technological platforms. Always ready for use, new and sterile, they are more secure for the patient and cost-saving for hospitals. The approvals of SteriSpine LC and CC technologies from Safe Orthopaedics is a real opportunity to convince more surgeons, accelerate the acquisition of Japanese market shares and anticipate a very long term strategy on this new kind of medical technology," concludes Ayumu Nakaji, Chief Executive Officer of KiSCO.

About KiSCO CO., Ltd

KiSCO CO., Ltd. was established in 1968 and became a member of the Otsuka group of companies in 2011. We are dedicated to the creation, development and sale of high-quality orthopedic medical devices. Our mission statement, "KiSCO-people creating innovative devices and providing high-quality service to medical experts for better health world wide", harmonizes perfectly with that of Otsuka, our parent company, Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. which is the medical devices subsidiary of the Japanese listed Otsuka group, a global player on the nutrition and pharmaceuticals markets with approximately 47,000 employees worldwide. With strengths in the orthopedic field at our core, we work daily on challenges to satisfy medical professionals and improve patients' quality of life.

KiSCO Co., Ltd.: https://www.kisco.jp/

Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd.: http://www.omd.otsuka.com/en/

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company that offers the safest technologies to treat spinal fracture. Delivered sterile, all implants and respective disposable instrumentation are available to the surgeon at any time, any place. These technologies enable minimally invasive approaches, reducing risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpine Kits are CE marked and FDA cleared. The company is based at Eragny-Sur-Oise (France), and has 45 employees.

For more information: www.SafeOrthopaedics.com

