Through this new acquisition,

Séché Environnement is strengthening its positioning

in relation to its target customer base

on the Hazardous Waste market in Chile.

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) has announced the acquisition of Ciclo S.A., a company pursuing in an integrated solutions development project to manage industrial waste in the Santiago metropolitan region, as part of a circular economy and sustainable development strategy.

This project will create facilities that meet the highest international standards for the recovery, treatment and storage of industrial waste, in particular hazardous waste.

Through these facilities that meet the most stringent international standards, Séché Environnement will draw on its cutting-edge technical expertise, its mastery of environmental risks, and its values of excellence and involvement in society, to contribute to the development of an exemplary environmental industry in Chile, in line with the circular economy and sustainable development, particularly for the benefit of local communities.

Ciclo, which is located in the north of the Santiago metropolitan region, will complement SAN perfectly from a geographical standpoint, enhancing Séché Environnement's national coverage and moving it closer to Chile's economic center, significantly bolstering the Group's commercial position and increasing its recovery and treatment capacities within its core industrial clients.

The Ciclo project is an excellent fit for Séché continuing the tradition of high technical standards and pioneering social responsibility initiatives. In the case of Ciclo, an innovative associativity agreement will ensure that the success of the project will be shared with the local community.

Séché Environnement is acquiring a 70% stake in Ciclo, as Ciclo's long-standing shareholders wish to support the company's development alongside Séché Environnement.

The project is expected to be developed during 2020, with estimated revenue of around €3m at the end of the first complete year of operation and subsequently ramping up over the following years.

Séché Environnement is already present in Chile and is successfully operating a facility in Antofagasta since 2017 through SAN, which is specialized in hazardous waste storage and environmental services.

Séché Environnement is confident in the medium and long term favorable prospects in Chile. With Chile welcoming the COP 25 in a few short weeks, Séché Environnement is reinforcing its technological leadership in the recovery and treatment of complex waste, in a country where public opinion is increasingly concerned with environmental issues and where waste producers, particularly in the industrial sector, are looking for innovative environmental solutions that are also respectful of the living environment.

The first half of 2019 saw a number of substantial external growth transactions, including taking 100% control of Kanay in Peru, and the acquisitions of Interwaste in South Africa and Mecomer in Italy. Now, through this new acquisition, Séché Environnement is confirming its international external growth strategy, serving targeted industrial clients and high value-added, high-potential markets.

Calendar

Investor Day: December 17, 2019

Annual results at December 31, 2019: March 9, 2020 after market

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is one of France's leading players in the recovery and treatment of all types of waste, from both industry and local communities.

Séché Environnement is the leading independent operator in France. It is uniquely positioned as a specialist in highly complex waste, operating within regulated waste recovery and treatment markets with high barriers to entry and develops cutting edge hazardous and non-hazardous waste recovery and treatment solutions.

In fact, its facilities and expertise enable it to provide high value-added solutions to its industrial and public authority clients, targeting the challenges of the circular economy and sustainable development requirements, such as:

the material and energy recovery of hazardous and non-hazardous waste;

a comprehensive range of treatment solutions for solid, liquid and gaseous waste (thermal, physical-chemical and radiation treatment, etc.);

the storage of final hazardous and non-hazardous waste;

eco-services such as decontamination, decommissioning, asbestos removal and rehabilitation;

the global management of environmental services under outsourcing agreements.

Leveraging its extensive expertise, Séché Environnement operates in 15 countries around the world and is developing rapidly internationally through organic growth and acquisitions. Already operating in Europe (Spain and Germany, and now Italy) Séché Environnement has recently taken a leading position in Latin America (Peru and Chile) and in South Africa.

To date, the Group employs 4,500 people worldwide (including about 2,000 in France).

Séché Environnement has been listed on Eurolist by Euronext (Compartment B) since November 27, 1997.

It is eligible for equity savings funds dedicated to investing in SMEs and is listed in the CAC Mid&Small and Enternext PEA-PME 150 indexes.

