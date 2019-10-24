Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2019) - Alternative IQ held their annual hedge fund awards on October 22nd, 2019. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. was honored to win the top award for "Overall Best 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund". The Good Opportunities Fund, managed by GFI, was given the award which is based on the best 10 year risk adjusted return.

The Good Opportunities Fund is a long/short fund managed by GFI Investment Counsel. The fund invests in a concentrated group of best in class businesses that are poised to outperform over the long term. The fund is typically invested in 10-15 focused holdings, comprised of both long and short investments. While the fund employs an active management style, trading isn't frequent. This has led to strong after tax results for GFI clients and principals who are the largest investors in the fund. The fund relies on a thorough, proprietary investment process. This process coupled with a long term business owner focus has been the key driver of the firm's success.

GFI Investment Counsel was founded by Daniel Goodman in 2007 with the goal of building an investment counseling firm of which he would want to be a client. The firm provides clients with customized investment management and financial planning services designed to meet their unique needs. GFI manages over $900 million on behalf of a number of families, trusts, corporations, and foundations.

For more information about GFI Investment Counsel, please contact Adam Bresver at abresver@gfiic.com.

Congratulations to Alternative IQ for a great event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49101