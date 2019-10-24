MDNA Life Sciences Inc.: MDNA Life Sciences and Mediwell Team Up to Bring the Mitomic(R) Prostate Test to Southeast Asia

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / MDNA Life Sciences Inc. (MDNA), the molecular diagnostics company revolutionizing the development of liquid biopsy biomarkers based on the mitochondrial genome, announced today that it has appointed Mediwell Enterprise Pte Ltd. as the exclusive license partner for the Mitomic® Prostate Test (MPT™) in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Brunei, Myanmar, The Philippines, and Indonesia. Following recent news that MNDA's distribution network has grown to cover 35 countries, this latest agreement represents yet another key strategic milestone in the global roll-out of MPT™ through a rapidly expanding network of distributors.

The test needs only a simple blood sample to be taken which is then processed in a clinical laboratory using MDNA's proprietary Mitomic® Technology. MPT™ is the world's first blood test to use a unique biomarker that is independent of PSA and age and to be made available in a simple real-time PCR format. The test delivers unparalleled performance for the detection of clinically significant prostate cancer.

Currently, prostate cancer screening is heavily reliant on the measurement of PSA levels, which can give notoriously high false-positive results. This leads to millions of men being wrongly referred for prostate biopsy. With a 92% sensitivity, MPT™ can accurately determine whether clinically significant prostate cancer is present, so men can be referred for immediate medical intervention. MPT™ also has a higher than 99% negative predictive value which means that men with a negative MPT™ result can safely delay or avoid an invasive prostate biopsy as there is a very low probability that significant cancer would be found.

"We are proud to announce our latest license agreement with Mediwell and are eager to start working with their seasoned team in Singapore. Their commercial experience in molecular diagnostics, and strong relationships with key hospitals and urologists in Southeast Asia make them a powerful addition to our growing network of global distributors for MPT™." said Chris Mitton, CEO of MDNA Life Sciences. "The new partnership with Mediwell will further expand access to our novel technology and bring significant advances to the way clinicians in this region approach prostate cancer screening."

Mediwell have extensive experience in medical diagnostics and has grown into a trusted supplier with a large regional network. Mediwell's long-term relationships with distinguished clients located in Singapore and around the region is testament to Mediwell's quality and commitment to service excellence.

Mediwell Managing Director Mr Y.K. Cheng said "We are most keen to start working closely with the MDNA team in bringing the novel Mitomic® Prostate Test to Singapore and the South-East Asia region. We trust both clinicians and patients in our region will greatly appreciate the value of MPT™ in prostate cancer screening."

About MDNA Life Sciences Inc.

MDNA Life Sciences Inc. - www.mdnalifesciences.com - is leading the development of molecular diagnostic tests using its proprietary Mitomic® Technology platform that exploits the unique biological characteristics of mitochondrial DNA. This innovative platform is a highly effective system for biomarker discovery, early disease detection, monitoring, risk assessment and therapeutic targeting. It has led to the discovery of numerous novel and proprietary biomarkers for a multitude of cancers and other diseases.

The Company is applying its expertise in mitochondrial genomics to develop an extensive and proprietary portfolio of blood-based molecular tests for conditions that are currently dependent on poor or absent screening tests or invasive procedures for detection. Following the successful development of the prostate test, work on tests for endometriosis and ovarian cancer is at an advanced stage and biomarkers have been identified for other cancers such as lung, breast, uterine, cervical, bladder, colorectal, and melanoma.

About Mediwell Enterprise Pte Ltd.

Founded in 1998, Mediwell Enterprise Pte Ltd (Mediwell) is a Singapore-based ASEAN-centric distributor of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products. With over 20 years of operations, our distribution network covers Singapore and several countries within South East Asia. The company aspires to be the leading distributor of novel IVD assays within the region.

