Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Works With Munzee Players For Donation To North Texas Food Bank

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK:FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has announced that fundraising efforts by the company's flagship game Munzee have resulted in a donation to the North Texas Food Bank. The donation consisted of more than 350 food items alongside a monetary donation of $600.

"Thanks to our players' generosity we're happy to announce that we collected an impressive stack of donations for the North Texas Food Bank," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "It was a win-win situation that created fun for everyone at MHQ Bash, while also giving back to an excellent cause."

As part of the company's annual Munzee HQ Bash festival in September, attendees were asked to bring non-perishable food items in exchange for a chance to win Munzee prizes. Based on what the players donated they could take multiple spins on a prize wheel, and earn various Munzee game pieces and products. Freeze Tag donated 277 cans of food, 83 jars of peanut butter, and nine bags of rice and oatmeal.

The $600 monetary donation came in the form of online purchases from the worldwide Munzee playerbase. Funds for this donation were gathered from a portion of profits from Peony Garden pins ($500) and Peony Personal tags ($100). The Peony Garden is a virtual garden featuring a pink flower design that players could purchase spots in. Virtual Gardens are an arrangement of various types of colored munzees that combine to create a recognizable shape on the game's map.

The North Texas Food Bank is a local social benefit organization that distributes donated food to North Texans in need. In North Texas, 1 in 6 people don't have a reliable source of daily food. Every dollar donated to the NTFB is able to provide three meals to families, children, and seniors in North Texas. These nutritious meals are distributed with the support of the community, so the money earned from the Peony sales will personally bring 1,800 meals to North Texans in need. To learn more about the North Texas Food Bank visit https://www.ntfb.org/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

