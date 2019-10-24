ATLANTIS SANYA: Atlantis Sanya Invited Li Xian to be its Brand Ambassador

SANYA, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / Atlantis is the leading tourism brand in Sanya, aiming to provide unique tourism experience for customers. Recently, Atlantis invited the famous actor Li Xian to be its brand ambassador. Atlantis Sanya is China's premiere underwater world inspired integrated entertainment resort located in Haitang Bay, Sanya of Hainan province, and it welcomes visitors from all over the world.

The addition of Li Xian as Brand Ambassador undoubtedly injects yet another rush of youthful vitality and captivating vigor for Atlantis Sanya. As a flagship attraction for the tourism sector in Sanya, Atlantis Sanya is an integrated entertainment resort that houses an array of exclusive adventures and activities synonymous with the positive and energetic vibes that Li Xian exudes. Being his second visit to Atlantis Sanya, the popular actor took this opportunity to explore various resort facilities and leisurely experienced the marvels of this landmark tourist destination first-hand. In perfect synchrony with Li's visit, the resort formally announced its new brand manifesto "One Destination Different Experiences" at the launch event. Encapsulating the infinite possibilities awaiting guests in Atlantis Sanya, the new manifesto represents a prestige resort integrated with a multitude of inhouse features, facilities and activities that may be explored and experienced without ever stepping a foot out of this landmark resort, making Atlantis Sanya a dream destination where vacationers can weave several holiday plans into one vacation of a lifetime. As a world-class attraction and top-tier integrated entertainment resort in China, Atlantis Sanya is reputed for incorporating eight major commercial activities under one roof, including luxuriant hotel accommodation, the renowned Aquaventure Waterpark, The Lost Chambers Aquarium, extensive MICE venues and facilities, a wide variety of gastronomic restaurants and curated options in entertainment, shopping and performance arts. The resort continually attracts visitors globally with its rich agglomeration of tourism resources and diversified product offerings, and relentlessly endeavors to upscale and upgrade its operations. Atlantis Sanya is wholly committed to delivering its promise of One Destination Different Experiences at all times - regardless if it is a first visit or nth visit, guests can be assured that there will always be a spectacular, one-of-a-kind vacation awaiting them at Atlantis Sanya!

Hosted at Aquaventure Waterpark, the first water theme park in China to operate all year-round, the Amazing Splash Party was off to a kickstart with special performances comprising of traditional Chinese drums and dance sets. Heiko Schreiner, Managing Director of Atlantis Sanya, expressed in his opening address that "we are very honored and pleased to welcome our very first Brand Ambassador Mr. Li Xian to join us in experiencing the fun-filled adventures lined up today. Atlantis Sanya has always been committed to delivering an integrated, unique and immersive experience for every single guest that choose our resort as their dream destination for a perfect vacation. Today, I am proud to announce our new brand manifesto - "One Destination Different Experiences'. It harbors our hope and speaks of our goal to ensure that resort guests discover a whole new side of fascinating charm unique to Atlantis Sanya on each visit."

Amidst thunderous cheers from the excited crowd of partygoers, Atlantis Sanya Brand Ambassador Li Xian went on stage to accept the Atlantis staff badge together with Aquaventure Waterpark signature T shirt and cab from Mr. Qian Jiannong, Chairman, Executive Director and CEO of FOSUN Tourism & Commercial Group and Global partner of FOSUN.

As the icon of Sanya Tourism 3.0 initiative, Atlantis Sanya had specially invited its inaugural Brand Ambassador Li Xian to visit the resort as part of key strategic efforts to support the Hainan International Tourism and Consumption Year promotions, echoing state plans for boosting the island's economy with tourism as lead driver and development of the Hainan International Tourism and Consumption Center. Mr. Qian Jiannong, Chairman, Executive Director and CEO of FOSUN Tourism & Commercial Group and Global partner of FOSUN expressed at the event that "I am pleased to have Li Xian as our first Brand Ambassador for Atlantis Sanya to join us today. I will present the staff badge on behalf of FOSUN Tourism to formally welcome him to become a part of Atlantis Sanya. Despite having only commenced operations just slightly more than a year ago, Atlantis Sanya presented by FOSUN Tourism has delivered outstanding results and attained many remarkable achievements. "He further elaborated that "We will continue to provide services of premium quality and truly unique leisure travel experiences to global consumers, and devote our efforts in advancing the transformation of travel industry towards leisure-focused tourism, as well as the transformation and upgrading of the entire tourism industry in China. We want to deliver a truly one-of-a-kind holiday to every consumer under the FOLIDAY platform managed by Fosun Tourism."

As a good friend of Atlantis Sanya, Li Xian is well-acquainted with the resort. At the event, Li interacted with the crowd enthusiastically and shared multiple personal experiences from his stays at the resort. Li also expressed that he will like to visit Atlantis Sanya more often during his free time so that he may enjoy the resort to its fullest capacity. Li pledged to the crowd that he will do his utmost best to fulfil his "responsibilities" as brand ambassador by enjoying all that the resort has to offer and sharing his experiences thereafter. Eager to share his joy, Li presented generous prizes, courtesy of Atlantis Sanya, to lucky winners from the crowd. Of which, the top prize consisted of a complimentary stay in the underwater suite. At the event, the lucky winner accepted this romantic prize from "July Boyfriend" Li Xian himself, much to the envy of the applauding crowd.

Atlantis Sanya has consistently been a leading brand of Sanya tourism, it endeavors to support the development of Hainan island into an international tourism and consumption center, and continually seeks to upgrade its offerings in terms of travel experiences and service quality with this goal as its cornerstone. The Hainan International Tourism and Consumption Center is an integral part of the China (Hainan) Free Trade Zone General Plan and state plans for building a Hainan Free Trade Port. As an exemplary industry leader, Atlantis Sanya is dedicated to facilitating the structural transformation and upgrade of the region's tourism sector and driving the shift towards a leisure-centric model, by ensuring that every single guest enjoys an unparalleled holiday experience with each visit to this world-class integrated resort.

About Atlantis Sanya

Owned by FOSUN Tourism and managed by Kerzner International, Atlantis Sanya is China's premiere underwater world inspired integrated entertainment resort located in Haitang Bay, Sanya of Hainan province. This RMB11 billion ocean-themed development occupies a space of 540,000 square meters and has 1,314 guestrooms and suites. It features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, including the 200,000-square meter Aquaventure Waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium that uses more than 17.5 million liters of sea water. It also has an 1,800-seater theatre at Dolphin Cay, state-of-the-art marine protection and conservation facilities and a Sea Lion Point. The resort also offers a wide range of dining options with 21 restaurants, lounges, bars and cafes. From 2016, Atlantis Sanya has won a number of awards, including China's Leading New Resort and Asia's Leading New Resort awarded by the World Travel Awards™ - hailed as the "Oscars of the Travel Industry", the Leading Edge Award conferred by the World Waterpark Association and The Best Landmark Resort Brand awarded by City Traveler. China Tourism Bureau had also selected the resort as an outstanding and preferred travel project. Just recently, the resort was awarded Most Popular MICE Destination through online voting by Huixiaoer.com. Atlantis Sanya also received four prestigious Golden Horse Awards including Asia's Best Entertainment Destination Resort, Asia's Best MICE Destination Resort, Asia's Best Restaurant - Ossiano Underwater Restaurant and Bar, and China's Best Employer. For further information about Atlantis please visit www.atlantissanya.com.

About FOSUN International

FOSUN was founded in 1992. FOSUN International Limited is a family-focused multinational company that has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (00656.HK) since 2007, with total assets over RMB638.8 billion (c.US$93.1 billion) as of December 31, 2018. With its roots in China, and through technology and innovation, FOSUN's mission is to create customer-to-maker (C2M) ecosystems in health, happiness and wealth, providing high-quality products and services for families around the world. FOSUN International ranks No.416 on the 2018 Forbes Global 2000 List.

About Kerzner International

Kerzner International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and gaming experiences. Kerzner's flagship brand Atlantis, includes Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, a 1,500-room, water-themed resort on The Palm, overlooking the Arabian Sea and mainland Dubai and Atlantis, Sanya Hainan in China, which was officially launched on April 28, 2018; and in development, The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences in Dubai and Atlantis Ko Olina in Hawaii in the United States. Under the One&Only brand, Kerzner manages some of the most top-rated ultra-luxury resorts in the world, located in Mexico, Mauritius, the Maldives, South Africa, Dubai and Australia. Additionally, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, mazaganbeachresort.com, a 500-room destination golf and casino resort in Morocco, is also operated by Kerzner. For more information on our brands, please visit: atlantis.com or oneandonlyresorts.com. For more information on Kerzner International, please visit Kerzner.com.

About FOSUN Tourism

FOSUN Tourism Group (HKEX stock code:1992), also known as "FOLIDAY"(the short form of "FOSUN Holiday"), is a major part of FOSUN's Happiness Ecosystem, which is one of its three strategic business units - Health, Happiness, and Wealth.

Listed on the mainboard of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2018, FOSUN Tourism is one of the world's leading leisure-focused integrated tourism groups, and the largest leisure tourism resorts group worldwide in terms of revenue in 2017. Focus on the leisure and tourism needs of families around the world, FOLIDAY is engaged in the entire industry chain of tourism and leisure with integration of global resources.

