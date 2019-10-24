AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb-" of EFU General Insurance Limited (EFUG) (Pakistan). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains positive.

The ratings reflect EFUG's balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The positive outlooks continue to reflect the ongoing strengthening of EFUG's ERM capabilities. The company historically operated from sound silo risk management practices; however, in recent years, EFUG has undertaken steps to establish an enterprise-wide risk-aware culture and implement tools to manage its risk exposures consistently. AM Best expects that further anticipated improvements will lead to an ERM framework that is appropriate given the scale and complexity of EFUG's operations.

EFUG's balance sheet strength is underpinned by very strong risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), supported by good internal capital generation. Offsetting factors include EFUG's concentrated investment portfolio, which is restricted by regulation to Pakistan, and its exposure to non-rated reinsurers through mandatory cessions to the state-owned reinsurer.

EFUG has a track record of solid operating performance, with a five-year average return on equity of 15.0% (2014-2018), supported by positive underwriting and investment activity. The company generated robust and consistent technical profits, with a five-year (2014-2018) average combined ratio of 80.9%, demonstrative of EFUG's underwriting discipline and prudent risk selections.

EFUG maintains a leading position in its domestic market, with a market share, as measured by gross written premiums (GWP), of approximately 24%, writing a diversified portfolio across non-life business segments. In 2018, the company's GWP reached PKR 20.8 billion (USD 150.3 million), when combining conventional and Takaful operations. EFUG has leveraged its long-standing relationships with clients successfully to maintain a defendable competitive advantage, demonstrating its ability to navigate its challenging business environment.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency and information provider with an exclusive focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information

Copyright 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005773/en/

Contacts:

Emily Thompson

Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0291

emily.thompson@ambest.com



Salman Siddiqui, ACA

Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0331

salman.siddiqui@ambest.com



Christopher Sharkey

Manager, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com



Jim Peavy

Director, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

james.peavy@ambest.com