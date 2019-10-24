Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestsuccess story that highlights how a- 'European Energy Management and Building Automation Systems Manufacturer Tackled Pricing Challenges Using Price Optimization Solutions

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005795/en/

This success story offers in-depth insights into how Quantzig's price optimization solutions helped the manufacturer to optimize the brand's pricing strategy by analyzing customer reactions to different price points and price changes.

In today's fast-paced manufacturing environment, businesses must deploy an optimal pricing strategy to skilfully tackle the challenges and drive growth. Considering the dynamic business scenario, using pricing as a strategic lever to improve profitability proved to be challenging for the client. This is when the approached Quantzig as the wanted to leverage its pricing analytics expertise to generate category-specific prices at scale.

Quantzig's pricing analytics solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Improve Sales and

Profitability Identify New Growth

Opportunities Improve Quote

Turnaround Time Strategic price optimization solutions enabled the client to enhance understanding of the impact of price changes, enabling them to make well-informed, forward-looking pricing decisions. The price optimizations solutions offered empowered the client to identify and capitalize on new areas of opportunity to increase profits. The streamlined approach and advanced analytics solutions helped bring about drastic reductions in the turn-around time.

According to Quantzig's pricing analytics experts, "To succeed in today's complex business scenario, businesses must streamline their approach to pricing and drive continuous improvements using advanced price optimization models."

The price optimization solutions offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing customer reactions to different price points and price changes

Leveraging analytics to improve profitability and avoid price leakages

