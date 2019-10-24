Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
24.10.2019 | 19:12
(63 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

BOIRON: ACTIVITY IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

(Unaudited data)

  • DEVELOPMENT OF BUSINESS IN THE THIRD QUARTER (VARIATION AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES)
In thousands of euros1st quarter2nd quarter3rd quarter
20182019Var. 19/1820182019Var. 19/1820182019Var. 19/18
France91,98283,440-9.3%77,19967,917-12.0%94,22781,107-13.9%
Europe (excluding France)32,89931,779-3.4%24,79523,551-5.0%37,97036,288-4.4%
North America29,61723,580-20.4%14,95817,081+14.2%18,68520,342+8.9%
Other countries4,8954,516-7.7%4,1854,854+16.0%4,9625,336+7.5%
Group total159,393143,315-10.1%121,137113,403-6.4%155,844143,073-8.2%

In thousands of euros1st quarter2nd quarter3rd quarter
20182019Var. 19/1820182019Var. 19/1820182019Var. 19/18
Non-proprietary Homeopathic medicines76,57569,067-9.8%69,99764,147-8.4%66,49360,972-8.3%
OTC Specialties82,50673,845-10.5%50,79148,871-3.8%89,09781,777-8.2%
Other312403+29.2%349385+10.3%254324+27.6%
Group total159,393143,315-10.1%121,137113,403-6.4%155,844143,073-8.2%

The group's third-quarter sales were down 8.2%, mainly in France where sales dropped 13.9%. The situation in Europe shows sharp contrasts, with sales increasing in Italy and decreasing in Spain. In North America, the United States posted a significant increase in sales.

  • CUMULATIVE ACTIVITY AS OF THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2019
In thousands of euros20182019Variation at current exchange ratesVariation at constant exchange rates
France263,408232,464-11.7%-11.7%
Europe (excluding France)95,66491,618-4.2%-4.2%
North America63,26061,003-3.6%-8.9%
Other countries14,04214,706+4.7%+5.1%
Group total436,374399,791-8.4%-9.1%

In thousands of euros20182019Variation at current exchange ratesVariation at constant exchange rates
Non-proprietary Homeopathic medicines213,065194,186-8.9%-9.2%
OTC Specialties222,394204,493-8.0%-9.2%
Other9151,112+21.5%+21.5%
Group total436,374399,791-8.4%-9.1%

At the end September, group sales were down 8.4%, hard hit by the 11.7% drop in sales of Non-proprietary Homeopathic medicines and Specialties in France, where homeopathy is under attack.
In Europe, the decrease in sales in Spain, Belgium, and Poland was partially offset by increased sales in Italy and Bulgaria.
In North America, sales were up in the second and third quarters but cumulative turnover is still down due to the drop in first quarter sales.

2019 year-end outlook

In light of the virulent and unfounded attacks against homeopathy in France and Spain, the decrease in sales is expected to continue in the fourth quarter. 2019 operating income will therefore be significantly lower than in 2018.

News

An initial report on homeopathy, drafted in 2012 by Australia's main public research institute, the National Health and Medical Research Council, but buried until recently, established that there is "encouraging evidence for the effectiveness of homeopathy" for several pathologies: middle ear infections, upper respiratory infections in adults, and certain side-effects of cancer treatment.
This information, which was released in late August 2019, is particularly important because it was covered up in the report published in 2015. In many countries, including France during the evaluation of homeopathic medicines, this abbreviated report has been widely used to discredit homeopathy and homeopathic medicines.

Following the publication of two decrees on changes to French national insurance coverage of homeopathic medicines on August 31, please note that they will remain eligible for reimbursement until January 1, 2021.
Alongside LEHNING Laboratories, we have also filed an appeal with the Council of State to have these decrees canceled.

We remain committed to obtaining recognition of homeopathy's benefits and effectiveness for patients and for public health.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update:
January 23, 2020: at market close, publication of the sales revenue for the year 2019.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

