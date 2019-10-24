The "Europe LPWA IoT Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides an end-to-end analysis of the IoT LPWA technology, market trends, and key ecosystem developments impacting various segments in the European region. The research charts key macro trends, technology trend, MNO strategies, and is a must-have purchase for both leaders and start-ups looking to establish a position in this sector. This research includes analysis and forecasts for major LPWA technologies, including LoRa, Sigfox, and NB-IoT.

The research also provides analysis and forecasts for the application of LPWA IoT across key industry sectors, including;

Environment and public safety

Road traffic management

Agriculture

Construction equipment monitoring

Assisted living

Supply chain management

Healthcare

and, Environmental monitoring

Questions Answered by the Report

1. What is the current state of LPWA IoT in the European market?

2. Which IoT technologies are expected to play a key role in the future?

3. How can operators make the most of their IoT investment?

4. What strategies are leading telcos employing vis--vis IoT?

5. How is the Europe LPWA IoT market expected to develop towards 2025?

6. What is the market opportunity of IoT in Europe?

7. What is the opportunity size of the IoT application market across different verticals?

Key Topics Covered:

1.0. Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.4 Research Methodology

1.5 Growth Drivers

1.6 Government policies and regulatory initiatives

1.7 Global Smart Metering Projects

1.8 Automobile Industry Organic Demand

1.9 Growing Application of IoT in Healthcare

1.10 Compliance reporting

2.0. Role of Telecom Operators in IoT

3.0. IoT Offerings for Business and Consumer Segments

4.0. Business Cases for Telecoms Operators

4.1 Sell connectivity for IoT

4.2 Sell end-to-end IoT Solutions

4.3 Sell a platform and infrastructure

5.0. Evolution of IoT

5.1 Cellular M2M

5.2 5G IoT

5.2.1 LPWA

6.0. LPWA IoT Technologies

6.1 LoRa

6.1.1 The LoRa Alliance

6.1.2 Global LoRa deployments

6.2 SigFox

6.2.1 Global SigFox deployments

6.3 NB-IoT

6.3.1 Key NB-IoT Deployments Trials 2018

6.4 NB-IoT vs. LoRa vs. SigFox: Which IoT Standard has the Edge?

7.0 MNO Case Studies

7.1 Bouygues Telecom

7.2 Orange

7.3 Telefonica

8.0 Europe LPWA IoT Market Forecasts 2019-2025

8.1 Connected cities IoT Application Market

8.2 Road traffic management IoT Application Market

8.3 Agriculture IoT Application Market

8.4 Construction equipment monitoring IoT Application Market

8.5 Healthcare IoT Application Market

8.6 Supply chain management IoT Application Market

8.7 Environmental monitoring IoT Application Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xkio3

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005838/en/

