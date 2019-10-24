GreenOne Holding Inc: An Interview with Neil Fineman greenONE Holdings Inc. Founder and CEO: 'Our Advanced Nano Hydration System Delivers Nutrients to your Body like Never Before'

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / Each year, The Silicon Review Magazine features a list of the top 50 Most Trustworthy companies of the year. Not only was Neil Fineman-CEO/Founder of greenONE Holdings--selected for this year's list, but he also talks about the Nano Hydration Delivery system like never before. Neil has certainly earned his distinction.

The company's extensive involvement within the community--sponsoring numerous youth and adult sporting events, supporting local non-profits, educating the community-His dedication to greenONE Holdings and focus on educating the public about the benefits of idrink's nano technology have been instrumental in the company's growth.

About idrink:

Green One Holdings, the creators of idrink, is a nutrient company that developed the world's first multivitamin water. More specifically, idrink is made by a proprietary technology called nanotechnology. Nanotechnology "nano sizes" the nutrients to 1/1000 the size of a red blood cell, which allows for hydration on a cellular level. Simply put, nanotechnology means that when you drink idrink, the nutrients are absorbed rapidly into the body and are bioavailable to "go to work." Everything else you ingest has to be digested into the walls of your stomach through a longer and much less efficient process (many times the acids in the walls of your stomach break down and destroy much of the vitamins or you expel the rest). idrink hydrates at a cellular level. Additionally, idrink uses an expensive, all-natural alkaline mix in their process to be shelf stable for at least two years.

idrink is a "green company" with plant based vitamins, zero taste, zero fillers, zero GMO and is BPA free.

greenONE Holdings is based out of Las Vegas, NV and Budweiser (Nevada Beverage) is the distributor.

