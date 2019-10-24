Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: Voltalia's Board of Directors appoints two independent censors to support its development 24-Oct-2019 / 19:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the appointment of Alain Papiasse and Jean-Marc Armitano. "The Board of Directors is very pleased to welcome Alain Papiasse and Jean-Marc Armitano. Their knowledge of the renewable energy business, its financial and operational aspects, and their independence will be very valuable to support the growth of Voltalia ", declares Laurence Mulliez, President of the Board of Director. The Board of Directors of Voltalia SA is enriched with additional and independent skills. The Board appoints censors, Alain Papiasse and Jean-Marc Armitano, who will take part in the meetings of the Board of Directors for a period of three years. Alain Papiasse has over forty years of financial, commercial and managerial experience within Crédit Lyonnais, Crédit Agricole and BNP Paribas. He has extensive experience covering the three continents where Voltalia is active, and also in the power sector. Alain Papiasse is currently President of the Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) division of BNP Paribas, which carries out all of the group's business activities. Jean-Marc Armitano has more than twenty years of experience in renewable energies. He notably co-founded Eole Technologie before leading Eole-RES in France and then Europe / Africa /Middle East/ Asia-Pacific region of the British group RES, one of the pioneers of renewable energies. He has also been heavily involved in the representative organization of the sector, particularly with the Syndicat des Energies Renouvelables (SER, a French entity), Wind Europe and France Energie Eolienne (FEE). Jean-Marc Armitano is currently an entrepreneur and investor. About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW, of which 0.6 GW is secured. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 697 employees and is present in 19 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Alain Papiasse He began his career at Crédit Lyonnais in 1973 as a credit analyst and then senior assistant banker. In 1996, he was appointed executive Vice -President of Crédit Lyonnais for the Americas. In 2002, he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Lyonnais before being promoted to Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Indosuez Calyon in 2003, following the merger between Crédit Lyonnais and Crédit Agricole. He joined BNP Paribas in January 2005 as a member of the Executive Committee and Head of Investment Solutions. He was appointed Head of Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) in April 2009. After the integration of Fortis in 2009, he joined the Board of Directors of BNP Paribas Fortis, then became Deputy Chief Executive Officer on December 1, 2011. In 2014, he covers the Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) division as well as the position of Senior Regional Executive Officer for North America. Since 2018, Alain Papiasse has been President of Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB). As a member of the Executive Committee, he oversees the Group's operations in North America and Great Britain. Alain Papiasse is a graduate of the Institut Technique de Banque, the Center for Higher Banking Studies (CESB) and the Business Development Center (CPA). Jean-Marc Armitano He began his career in sales management and then consultant in London. Active in the field of renewable energies since 1995, he cofounded and managed the company Eole Technologie until its merger with EOLE-RES. He is President of EOLE-RES SA (initially joint venture then subsidiary of the RES Group from 2004) from 1999 to 2016. Within the RES group, he is General Manager of the Mediterranean region from 2008 to 2014 and then of the region EMEA (development and construction of wind, solar and storage facilities in France, United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, Turkey, South Africa, Japan and Australia) from 2014 to 2018. He is a member of the RES Group Executive Committee on this same period. Jean-Marc Armitano is a co-founder of the French Wind Energy Association (FEE) in 1996. Director from 1996 to 2014, he was President of this organization from 2003 to 2005 after 4 years as Vice-President. He is Vice-President of the Renewable Energies Union (SER, a French entity) from 2002 to 2005 and member of the Board of Directors of Wind Europe (European association representing the wind industry) from 1998 to 2007 and from 2014 to 2016. He left his position in the RES Group in late 2018 to devote himself to entrepreneurial and investment activities: he is a shareholder-manager of two wind and solar power plants and was a co-founder of Urbasolar from 2006 to 2019. Jean-Marc Armitano is a graduate of the University Institute of Technology in Aix-en-Provence and holds a Master in International Business (MBA program) from the Center for Foreign Trade Studies (Kedge Business School in Marseille). 