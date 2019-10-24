The global tilapia market is poised to grow by USD 1.43 billion during 2018-2022, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 97-page research report with TOC on "Tilapia Market Analysis Report by Product (Nile tilapia, blue tilapia, and Mozambique tilapia), by Geography (APAC, Americas, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2018 2022".

The market is driven by the growing demand for processed seafood. In addition, the increasing prospects in e-commerce are anticipated to further boost the growth of the tilapia market.

The growing prospects in e-commerce will be one of the major trends in the global tilapia market. The vendors of tilapia industry are increasing their profitability by focusing on the e-commerce business. Many customers now prefer to shop online and pay using credit or debit cards, which helps them avoid time-consuming journeys and billing queues. This trend has encouraged numerous companies to focus on the internet-savvy customer segment and venture into the e-retail space. Moreover, the online mode of business helps players save on operating costs. These factors are expected to boost market growth.

Major Four Tilapia Market Companies:

Baiyang Investment Group

Baiyang Investment Group owns and operates businesses under various segments such as aquaculture, feed, aquatic products, and biological products. The company offers tilapia products like whole tilapia, gutted and scaled tilapia, and tilapia fillets.

Hainan Qinfu Food

Hainan Qinfu Food operates its business under tilapia products segment. The company's key offerings include tilapia fillets, tilapia whole, tilapia parts, and red tilapia.

HAINAN XIANGTAI FISHERY

HAINAN XIANGTAI FISHERY has business operations under various segments, namely tilapia, golden pompano, and vannamei shrimp. The products offered by the company under tilapia segment are tilapia fillets like shallow-skin tilapia fillets, deep-skinned tilapia fillets, and skin-on-tail tilapia fillets.

Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatics Products

Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatics Products operates business under four segments, which include tilapia, breaded tilapia, golden pompano, and breaded shrimp. The company's key offerings under tilapia segment include raw breaded fillets, oven-ready fillets, breaded strips, and loins.

Tilapia Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 2022)

Nile tilapia

Blue tilapia

Mozambique tilapia

Tilapia Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 2022)

APAC

Americas

EMEA

